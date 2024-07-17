Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) PT Lowered to $105.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KOF. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 2.2 %

KOF stock opened at $88.02 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $4,217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $3,141,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.