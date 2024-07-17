ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,269.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

See Also

