Citigroup Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $225.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $232.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.
PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Progressive
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
