Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,334 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,797,000 after buying an additional 223,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE C traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,990,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.