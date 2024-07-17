Citigroup Downgrades Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to Neutral

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

