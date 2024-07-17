Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $93.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

