Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,092 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cenovus Energy worth $22,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.