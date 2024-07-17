Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$82.63 and last traded at C$83.35. 21,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 579,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.50.

Separately, CIBC cut Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.96.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5011198 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.33, for a total transaction of C$1,244,925.00. Also, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total value of C$1,048,187.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,829. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

