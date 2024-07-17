Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CARR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.