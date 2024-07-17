Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $440.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

