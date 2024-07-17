Capital One Financial Comments on Zscaler, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $203.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.73. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.27 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

