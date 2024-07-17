Capital One Financial Comments on Zscaler, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $203.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.73. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.27 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

