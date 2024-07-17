Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,197. The company has a market capitalization of $524.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cantaloupe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

