Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,197. The company has a market capitalization of $524.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
