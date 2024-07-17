Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Up 3.3%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.24 and last traded at C$10.06. 2,229,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,434,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEED shares. ATB Capital set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.85. The firm has a market cap of C$755.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$37,155.72. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

