Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
NYSE CALX opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.76. Calix has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
