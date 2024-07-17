Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Calix by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Calix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,588,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,380 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Calix by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 298,277 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CALX opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.76. Calix has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

