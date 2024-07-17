Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Lowered to Negative at Susquehanna

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.47.

CZR opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

