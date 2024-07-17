CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Desjardins

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.20.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$26.16. The company had a trading volume of 190,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,021. CAE has a 12 month low of C$23.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.2942656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

