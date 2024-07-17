C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Declares Dividend of €0.04

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 160.20 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55. The company has a market capitalization of £621.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,686.67, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. C&C Group has a 12 month low of GBX 129.60 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.20 ($2.31). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 577.06.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.40) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About C&C Group

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.