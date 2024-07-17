Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 389,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 408,961 shares.The stock last traded at $41.22 and had previously closed at $40.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 527.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

