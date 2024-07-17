Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.92

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

