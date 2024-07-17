Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $335.00

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $287.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.49. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

