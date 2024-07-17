Brokerages Set Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD) Price Target at C$11.25

Shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGD shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 price target on Snowline Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

SGD stock opened at C$5.45 on Friday. Snowline Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$856.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

