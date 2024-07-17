Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$16.68 on Wednesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$14.45 and a one year high of C$16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.73. The firm has a market cap of C$354.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

