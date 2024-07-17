BNB Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $581.41 or 0.00883874 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $85.81 billion and $2.08 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,094 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,168.43666038. The last known price of BNB is 578.7036972 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2192 active market(s) with $1,980,420,961.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

