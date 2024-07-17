Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $53.52 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,741,536,458.1430748 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.18888694 USD and is up 7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $44,865,849.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

