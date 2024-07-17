Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 346.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 571,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

