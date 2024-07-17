Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.44.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $172.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

