Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.81. 2,074,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,034. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

