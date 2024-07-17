Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 10,176 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,560,000 after purchasing an additional 97,407 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Chevron by 24.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Chevron Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CVX traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,291,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

