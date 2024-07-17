Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,482,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 964,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

