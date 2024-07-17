Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,838.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

MSGE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. 196,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

