Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.17. 147,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,421. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.06.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

