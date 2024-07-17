Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,327. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average is $146.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.