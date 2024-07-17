Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,103. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $449.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.34 and a 200-day moving average of $415.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

