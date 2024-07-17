BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $843.94 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.53. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $789.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $793.14.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

