Bittensor Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.23 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Bittensor token can now be bought for $314.39 or 0.00489015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bittensor has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and $69.43 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,086,599 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,084,214. The last known price of Bittensor is 316.35528219 USD and is up 7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $53,189,039.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.