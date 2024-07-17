Bill Newton Sells 238,000 Shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Stock

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Newton sold 238,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £92,820 ($120,373.49).

WizzFinancial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WizzFinancial stock opened at GBX 36.40 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.59. WizzFinancial has a 12-month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.73 ($0.57). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

