Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,497,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Berry Global Group by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.