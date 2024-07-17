Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91, a PEG ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

