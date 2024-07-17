Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 5,885,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Baxter International by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 419,322 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Baxter International by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,258,000 after purchasing an additional 373,409 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $10,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
