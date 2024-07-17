Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 5,885,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Baxter International by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 419,322 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Baxter International by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,258,000 after purchasing an additional 373,409 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $10,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAX

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.