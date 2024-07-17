Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.69. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

