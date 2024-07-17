Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Eric Singer Buys 18,000 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) Director Eric Singer acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,441 shares in the company, valued at $916,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNED traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 234,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,925. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Barnes & Noble Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, May 24th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

See Also

