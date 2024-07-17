Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.1 %

BK stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.