Bank of America Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $70.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 35.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.74.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,669. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.89. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,139,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $424,130,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $149,425,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,128,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.