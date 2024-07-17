Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.32. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

