B. Riley Weighs in on Iris Energy Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Iris Energy in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Iris Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ IREN opened at $12.34 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iris Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Iris Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 351,774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Iris Energy by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 203,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.