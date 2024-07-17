Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avient Stock Up 5.6 %

Avient stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

