Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Avient Stock Up 5.6 %
Avient stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $47.87.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Avient Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
