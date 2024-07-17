Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading 4.1% Higher

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 129,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 107,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $740.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
