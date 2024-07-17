Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading 4.1% Higher

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 129,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 107,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $740.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

About Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

