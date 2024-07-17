Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,394. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

