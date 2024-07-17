Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 992 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,388,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,891,000 after buying an additional 122,857 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,352,000 after buying an additional 2,515,457 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,412,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after buying an additional 108,549 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,564,000 after buying an additional 2,043,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,084,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 368,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

