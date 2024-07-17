Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 89 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

LHX stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.65. 683,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,178. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

